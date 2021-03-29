Nayanthara to enter wedlock soon?

Tollywood: More than with her movies, South Starlet Nayanthara has been making it in the news with her personal life. Recently she gave an official confirmation about her engagement with her longtime boyfriend Vignesh Shivan.

Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding date of the actress. As per the latest reports, Nayan and Vignesh are planning to have a destination wedding and will announce the date very soon. On the work front, Nayanthara is currently busy with her upcoming movie 'Annatthe' starring Rajinikanth under the direction of Shiva. She is also playing the female lead in her fiance Vignesh Shivan's upcoming directorial. Ever since they started dating, Vignesh and Nayan have been one of the most loved couples in Kollywood.

They have kept their live-in relationship a secret for the past couple of years. They fell in love with each other during the shooting of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in 2015.