Nazriya Fahadh's First Look Poster From Nani's Ante Sundaraniki Is Out

Tollywood's ace actress Nani is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming comedy entertainer Ante Sundaraniki… Being made with a unique concept, Nani will essay the role of Sundaram. On the occasion of Nani's birthday a few days ago, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Nani and today, they unveiled the first look poster of the lead actress Nazriya Fahadh.

Nani also shared the first look poster of Nazriya and introduced her as Leela Thomas… Take a look!

Along with sharing the first look poster, he also wrote, "Meet our Leela… Leela Thomas Heart of #AnteSundaraniki https://youtu.be/MRVq70mH2vE #Nazriyafahad #VivekAthreya @MythriOfficial @oddphysce @saregamasouth".

In the poster Nazriya is introduced as Leela Thomas and she is essaying the role of a photographer. In the motion poster, she is seen along with her family and then a glimpse of her photography is also seen in the video. As Nani is essaying the role of an innocent Brahmin and Nazriya will be seen as a Christian, we need to wait and watch how they will fall in love with each other and take off the story together.

Malayalam beauty Nazriya Fahadh who is the lead actress is making her debut into Tollywood. Nani will essay the role of 'Sundaram' in this comedy movie which is being directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres in the upcoming 'Avakaya' season i.e in Summer, 2022! So, we need to enjoy the Avakaya season with a glass of wine and cake! Earlier the makers announced 7 release dates (22 April 2022, 29 April 2022, 6 May 2022, 20 May 2022, 27 May 2022, 3 June 2022, and 10 June 2022) and now they finalised 10th June, 2022 from these 7 release dates. This movie also has Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in the prominent roles.

Along with this movie, Nani also announced the 'Dasara' movie earlier and is all set to treat his fans with the double treat in 2022!