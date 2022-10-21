NBK 107: Balakrishna Is Ready To Hunt As The Title Of His Next Is ‘Veera Simha Reddy’

As said the makers of Tollywood's legendary actor Balakrishna's 107th movie unveiled the title at the gala event which is held at Konda Reddy Buruju, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. As the iconic actor did many movies having 'Simha' in the title, even this most-awaited action tale is also titled 'Veera Simha Reddy' and thus the lion is ready to hunt the big screens!

The 3D image of the title and the small teaser in screened on the digital screens that are placed on Konda Reddy Buruju. The makers and the director Gopichand Malineni shared the title teaser on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title poster, he also wrote, "My LOVE for GOD OF MASSES Presenting, NATASIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna in & as 'VEERA SIMHA REDDY' సంక్రాంతికి కలుద్దాం! #VeeraSimhaReddy #వీరసింహారెడ్డి #NBK107 @shrutihaasan @OfficialViji @varusarath5 @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth".

In the poster, Balakrishna looked roaring with the backdrop of the muddy roads and lined-up cars. He sported in a black shirt and pancha and owned a factionist look with a salt-pepper beard and black goggles. The 'Pulicherla' cement bar and the designer black axe also grabbed the eyeballs and gave us a hint of an intense action drama.

Even the makers also shared the title and wrote, "NATASIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna in and as 'VEERA SIMHA REDDY' Meet the GOD OF MASSES in theatres this Sankranthi #VeeraSimhaReddy".

Here is how the title is revealed on the digital screens of Konda Reddy Buruju…

Shruti Haasan who is a lucky charm for Gopichand is roped in to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. To get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal, the makers also roped in Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay for the antagonist role.

Going with the crew details of this untitled movie, SS Thaman will tune the songs, Rishi Punjabi will crank the camera and Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. The Mythri Movie Makers banner is bankrolling this action thriller which is based on true incidents.

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The other details of the project will be soon and Anil promised to showcase NBK like never before through this announcement.