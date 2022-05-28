NBK 107: Balakrishna's New Poster From This Untitled Movie Is Out On The Occasion Of Senior NTR's 100th Birth Anniversary

Today being the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Senior NTR, most of the Tollywood celebs are reminiscing this great leader on this special occasion and are also penning heartfelt notes on their social media pages. Even the makers of Balakrishna's 107th movie also dropped a new poster of this untitled film and paid tribute to the iconic face of the Telugu film industry!

Director Gopichand Malineni shared the new poster of Balakrishna on his Twitter page and paid tribute to Senior NTR… "శకపురుషుని శతదినోత్సవం విశ్వ విఖ్యాత నట సార్వభౌమ .. నందమూరి తారక రామారావు గారిని స్మరించుకుంటూ… A Tribute to the MASS IDEAL with the MASS Poster of #NBK107 NATASIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna @shrutihaasan @OfficialViji @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial".

In the poster, Balakrishna looked terrific and clad in all-white avatar He is seen in fierce mode holding a sword! As of now, 40% of the shooting is completed and the movie is being made with a huge budget!

Glam doll Shruti Haasan is the lead actress of this action entertainer while Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is the antagonist! Coming to the crew details, SS Thaman is tuning the songs while Naveen Nooli is the editor. Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues and this movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Balakrishna also penned a heartfelt note on his Facebook page sharing the CDP of Senior NTR on this special occasion and paid tribute to his father…

"Your presence is our everything

Your impact is our every particle

Your mention is our every moment

Your journey is our standard

Your awakening is our world…

His mark on Telugu race, on Telugu cine industry will never fade away, no one can erase it.. He is a great actor who has earned a permanent place in the hearts of Telugu people by playing various roles like Rama, Krishna, Bhishma, Duryodhana, Arjun, Bheema, Karna in mythological and social films. If there is a dictionary for acting, it is NT. It will be like R, within 9 months of entering politics and forming a party, he was elected as Chief Minister and provided many welfare schemes to the people and became a poor man's money, whatever the field is. He proved that there is no rival for NTR, he is my hero forever.

On the occasion of my father, teacher, God Late Sri Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao's birth anniversary, my tributes to that great man...

Salute NTR....

#NTRJayanthi".

Even Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and many more Tollywood celebs also paid tribute to Senior NTR through their social media posts!