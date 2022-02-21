NBK 107: Director Gopichand Drops The First Look Poster And Promises That 'THE HUNT WILL BE WILD'

Nandamuri Balakrishna has kick-started the shooting of his 107th movie under the director Gopichand Malineni. As the legendary actor is basking in the success of his last movie 'Akhanda', he is all excited and began the next movie with full josh and new look. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster of this untitled movie and surprised the fans of Balakrishna…

Director Gopichand Malineni shared the first look poster of NBK 107 and treated the Nandamuri fans… Take a look!

Balakrishna looked in a rugged appeal and is seen in a complete new avatar with a salt-pepper look. He sported in a black shirt and pancha with having the 'Defender' black car in the background of mine! Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "It's an honour to be working with the Legend Himself. Presenting #NandamuriBalakrishna garu in MASS LOADED #NBK107. This is just the beginning &I promise you all THE HUNT WILL BE WILD #NBK107HuntBegins. This is just the beginning &I promise you all THE HUNT WILL BE WILD".

The first schedule of the movie is very crucial as action sequences will be shot in this schedule. According to the sources, Shruti Haasan who is a lucky charm for Gopichand is roped in to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. To get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal, the makers also roped in Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay for the antagonist role.

Going with the crew details of this untitled movie, SS Thaman will tune the songs, Rishi Punjabi will crank the camera and Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. This action thriller which is based on true incidents is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.