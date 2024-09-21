NBK visits Victory Venkatesh’s shoot location

The much-anticipated film #VenkyAnil03, featuring Victory Venkatesh and directed by Anil Ravipudi, has shifted to its new shooting schedule at RFC, Hyderabad, following a successful stint in Pollachi. The production, backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, is currently filming with Venkatesh and the main cast actively participating.





A highlight of the recent schedule was the surprise visit from Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna, whose presence sparked excitement among the team. The camaraderie between Balakrishna, Venkatesh, and director Anil Ravipudi was palpable, captured in on-location photos. Venkatesh and Balakrishna share a long-standing friendship, and Anil Ravipudi previously directed Balakrishna in the blockbuster BhagavanthKesari, which won Best Film at SIIMA.





In this gripping triangular crime drama, Aishwarya Rajesh plays Venkatesh's wife, while Meenakshi Chaudhary portrays his ex-girlfriend. The film is produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju.



Music is composed by BheemsCeciroleo, with cinematography handled by Sameer Reddy. AS Prakash serves as the production designer, and Tammiraju is responsible for editing. The screenplay is crafted by S Krishna and G Adhinarayana, with action sequences choreographed by V Venkat.

#VenkyAnil03 is slated for release during Sankranthi 2025, building anticipation among fans.