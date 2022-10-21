NC 22: Naga Chaitanya And Krithi Shetty Wrap Up The Major Schedule In Mysore

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty teamed up a complete entertainer in Venkat Prabhu's directorial. Being bilingual the movie has an ensemble cast of Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami along with the lead actors. Recently the makers introduced the prominent roles of this movie by unveiling their first look posters and guess what the popular actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut into Tollywood with this movie. Off late, the makers announced a good news through social media and stated that the major schedule which is planned in Mysore has been wrapped up.

The makers shared a group pic on their official Twitter handle and treated all the fans of Naga Chaitanya… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pic, they also wrote, "And it's wrap for #NC22 Major Schedule in Mysore. Our team completed filming in the beautiful locales of Mysore @chay_akkineni @vp_offl @IamKrithiShetty @thearvindswami @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr @srinivasaaoffl @SS_Screens @srkathiir @rajeevan69 @abburiravi #VP11".

The pic showcased the lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty along with Yuvan Shankar Raja and the makers!

Here are the crew details:

• SR Kathir – Cinematographer

• Abburi Ravi – Writer

• Rajeevan - Production Designer

• Venkat Raajen – Editor

• DV Satyanarayana – Art Director

• Yannick Ben & Mahesh Mathew - Action Directors

This movie is tentatively titled as NC 22 and is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, another great news is father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time!