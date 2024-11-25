‘NC24’ First Look Poster: Naga Chaitanya’s Next Promises Thrills and Mythology

Actor Naga Chaitanya celebrated his birthday on November 23 with a special surprise for fans. The first poster of his upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘NC24,’ was unveiled, sparking anticipation. Directed by Karthik Dandu, this project promises a gripping cinematic journey deeply rooted in mythology.

The newly released poster gives a glimpse into an intriguing narrative, hinting at themes steeped in ancient myths and mysteries. While the plot details remain undisclosed, the visuals suggest a story filled with suspense and adventure. The collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Karthik Dandu has already created a buzz, making ‘NC24’ one of the most eagerly awaited films in Indian cinema.

Though still in its early stages, the film has gained significant traction among fans and film enthusiasts. Audiences are keenly waiting for updates about the cast, crew, and the film's official title. With the promise of an engaging narrative and unique storytelling, NC24 is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle.

In addition to ‘NC24,’ Naga Chaitanya will also star in the highly anticipated film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Inspired by real-life events from the village of D Matchilesam in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, Thandel is set to be a compelling drama.

The film boasts a stellar crew, including Shamdat as the cinematographer and Naveen Nooli, a National Award-winning editor. Adding to the excitement is the presence of the talented Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The movie is slated to release on February 7, 2025.