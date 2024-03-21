‘Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha’ teaser gets a grand launch

In a splendid event that captured the essence of excitement and anticipation, the teaser launch of the upcoming film "Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha" unfolded with grandeur. Hosted under the prestigious banner of JV Productions, the movie is set to introduce a fresh ensemble cast led by newcomers Priyatam, Anjana, Vijay, Ananth, and Ved, under the directorial helm of Vamsi Jonnalagadda.

The event, graced by eminent personalities from the industry, including Critics Association President Suresh, Telugu Film Journalist Association President Lakshmi Narayana, and Senior Journalist Prabhu, witnessed the unveiling of the teaser amidst much fanfare. This marks a significant milestone for the budding talents, as they step into the limelight with an innovative approach to storytelling.

Producer Tejesh Veera expressed his gratitude towards the media for their unwavering support, emphasizing the dedication of the team in delivering a fresh cinematic experience. Despite being newcomers without any industry background, the team is determined to offer something novel to the audience, promising a series of equally innovative ventures in the future.

Sailaja Jonnalagadda, another producer of the film, highlighted the passion driving the project, emphasizing its potential to resonate with the youth through its technical finesse and unique musical backdrop. The movie's music, crafted by the renowned Hollywood Music Orchestra Budapest Orchestra, promises to be a highlight, with orchestral themes recorded in Budapest adding a touch of grandeur to the narrative.

Director Vamsi Jonnalagadda, a graduate of New York's prestigious film school, shared insights into the film's journey, revealing efforts to adapt the script to suit Telugu sensibilities while maintaining international standards. With sync sound techniques executed flawlessly and a meticulously designed musical score, the film aims to offer audiences a captivating cinematic experience that transcends boundaries.

As anticipation builds for the release of "Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha," the industry eagerly awaits the debut of this talented ensemble and the promise of a fresh perspective in Telugu cinema.



























