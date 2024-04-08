‘Needele Needele Janma’ from Darling Krishna’s ‘Love Mocktail 2’ unveiled

The much-anticipated Kannada blockbuster, "Love Mocktail 2," has unveiled its second song titled "Needele Needele Janma," adding to the excitement surrounding the film. The movie, helmed by producer-writer-director-hero Darling Krishna, marks another milestone in his illustrious career. Nakul Abhayankar's captivating music sets the tone for this melodious track, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Guru Charan and soulful vocals by Surendranath.

Darling Krishna, known for his previous blockbusters like "Jackie," "Madharangi," "Rudratandava," and "Charlie Love Mocktail," has once again captured audience hearts with his latest venture. Joining him in the cast are Milina Nagaraj, Amrita Iyengar, Rachal David, and Nakul Abhayankar, all portraying pivotal roles in the film.

"Love Mocktail 2" follows the success of its predecessor, which garnered widespread acclaim and became a blockbuster hit in Kannada cinema. With Darling Krishna at the helm as both producer and director, the film promises to deliver another enthralling cinematic experience.

Expanding its reach beyond Kannada borders, "Love Mocktail 2" is set to captivate Telugu audiences under the banner of Kanchi Kamakshi Kolkata Kali Creations, with MVR Krishna serving as the producer. Expressing his enthusiasm for the Telugu release, producer MVR Krishna highlighted Darling Krishna's track record of delivering quality entertainment and urged audiences to support the film.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Love Mocktail 2,' a Kannada blockbuster, to the Telugu audience during the summer holidays," stated MVR Krishna. "Darling Krishna has delivered exceptional performances in Kannada cinema, and we are confident that Telugu viewers will embrace this film wholeheartedly. With engaging content and stellar performances, we aim to make 'Love Mocktail 2' a resounding success in Telugu cinema."

As anticipation builds for the film's teaser, trailer, and release date, audiences are encouraged to extend their support to "Love Mocktail 2" and join in making it a memorable cinematic journey.