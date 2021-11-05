‘Neelambari’ Song From Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ Movie Is Out!

The lyrical video of 'Neelambari' song from the Acharya movie is released!



It showcased Ram Charan Teja and Pooja Hegde in complete traditional avatars and made us witness a glimpse of their love story!

The Diwali treats from Tollywood heroes is continuing... Just now we witnessed the amazing first look poster of Ravi Teja's Ravanasura movie. Off late, even Ram Charan surprised all his fans by unveiling the lyrical video of "Neelambari..." song from the Acharya movie.

Ram Charan Teja shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and showcased a glimpse of love story... Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan #Neelambari Song Out Now ! https://youtu.be/NIiHIkz_a7E #Acharya #AcharyaOnFeb4th".

Coming to the lyrical video, it is all beautiful with an amazing backdrop! Ram Charan and Siddha and Pooja Hegde as Neelambari looked awesome in their traditional attires and showcased their love towards each other in this movie. Even Mani Sharma's awesome BGM along with Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behra's soothing voice made the song instantly top the music charts. Anant Sriram's lovely lyrics also upped the song to the next level!

Coming to the Acharya movie, it is directed by Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. Acharya movie is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Along with them even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play important roles. Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Ram Charan will next be seen in Rajamouli's RRR movie which also has Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He will essay the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. This movie will hit the big screens on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival. Well, after this movie, Ram Charan will act in ace director Shankar's project and signed a couple of other projects too...