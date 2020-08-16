Neeli Neeli Aakasam Song Creates South India Record With 200 Million Views

30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela marks debut of popular anchor Pradeep Machiraju as hero. Amritha Aiyer paired opposite him in the youthful musical romantic entertainer being helmed by Munna.

Anup Rubens is providing sound tracks for the film and the makers have released three songs so far. All the songs got tremendous response; particularly music lovers became obsessed with Neeli Neeli Aakasam song.

The song has a special charm and Sid Sriram and Sunitha make it super special with their delightful singing. The lyrics by Chandra Bose are soothing and the manner in which the lyrics gel with the tune is the best part.

Neeli Neeli Aakasam has now set a new record. It is the first South Indian video song to reach 200 Million mark before release. The song has amassed 1 million likes so far.

The film is produced by successful Kannada producers SV Babu under SV Productions banner.

Dasari Sivendra cranks the camera, while Chandra Bose pens lyrics for all the songs.

Casting: Pradeep Machiraju, Amrutha Aiyer, Siva Narayana, Hema, Posani Krishna Murali, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Viva Harsha, Hyper Adhi, Auto Ramprasad, Badhram, Jabardash Mahesh.



