New Poster Out From Nithiin's Movie 'Bheeshma'

The makers of 'Bheeshma' movie are all set to release the teaser of Nithiin's upcoming movie 'Bheeshma'.

As announced yesterday, this movie's teaser will be out tomorrow at 10 AM. Along with Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna will also take the place of lead character in this movie. Directed by Venky Kudumula, this comedy-entertainer will have music by Mahati Swara Sagar. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will produce 'Bheeshma' under Sithara Entertainments banner.

A few minutes ago, the makers have released another 'Teaser Announcement' poster on Twitter… Have a look!





This pic is a collage of Nithiin images. This young hero is seen posing in different emoticons and Rashmika Mandana in frustrated mode.

Bheeshma will hit the theatres on 21st February, 2020.