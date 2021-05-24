New Update on Chiru's Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to join hands with flopless director Koratala Siva and is going to come up with a high-budget film titled 'Acharya'. The expectations are sky-high on this movie and the recently released teaser of the film has received a thumping response from the audience.

When the shooting of the film was going on in a high place, the second wave of coronavirus has halted the shooting and the makers are yet to resume the shooting. On the other hand, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the music album release of the film and have been expecting some chartbusters from Mani Sharma. Rumors are already rife that the makers are planning a beautiful duet song between Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in the movie. The first single from the movie has already become a chartbuster and now the fans have been waiting for the second single which is the duet song. But it seems like the makers have decided to release the single only after the second wave of covid-19 calms down.



Ram Charan in association with Matinee Entertainment banner is bankrolling this project. Kajal Agarwal is romancing Chiranjeevi in the movie.

