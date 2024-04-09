Niharika Konidela to introduce new talent with ‘Committee Kurrollu’

Mega Daughter Niharika Konidela continues to make waves in the film industry, showcasing her acting skills and keen eye for unique projects. In a recent announcement, she revealed her latest venture, "Committee Kurrollu," introducing a fresh batch of talent to the big screen.

Amidst the festive spirit of Ugadi, the film's title was unveiled, sparking excitement among movie enthusiasts. "Committee Kurrollu" promises to be a youthful and dynamic addition to the cinematic landscape, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Sandeep Saroj, Yashwant Pendyala, Trinath Varma, Prasad Behara, and many more. The newcomers are thrilled to make their debut under the reputable Pink Elephant Pictures banner.

Producer Niharika Konidela expressed her delight at expanding Pink Elephant Pictures into feature films, in collaboration with Shree Radha Damodar Studios. Making his directorial debut, Yadhu Vamsi aims to deliver a refreshing storytelling experience, with engaging dialogues by Venkata Subhash Cheerla and Kondal Rao Addagalla.

Vamsi highlighted the banner's evolution and emphasized the dedication to meet audience expectations, calling for their support. Anudeep, transitioning from a singer to a music director, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and trust placed in him by producer Niharika and director Yadhu Vamsi.

Cinematographer Raju Edurolu, in his second collaboration with Niharika Konidela, praised the compelling script and the camaraderie among the cast and crew. With such enthusiasm and talent behind the scenes, "Committee Kurrollu" promises to be a refreshing addition to the cinematic landscape, eagerly anticipated by audiences worldwide.