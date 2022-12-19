Nikhil 18 Pages Movie Decent Run Time Locked

Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran, who starred in Karthikeya 2, placed their faith in the romantic comedy-drama 18 Pages, which will be released this Friday. For this endeavor, Palnati Surya Pratap used the megaphone. The film has already received a U/A certificate after clearing all censorship requirements. In terms of length, the movie clocks in at 2 hours and 17 minutes, which is respectable for a rom-com. Up to this point, promotional materials have generated a lot of buzz for the film.

The 18 Pages include Posani Krishna Murali, Sarayu, Ajay, Brahmaji, and others. The film, which is produced by GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings, features music by Gopi Sundar. There are rumors that the plot of this story was influenced by Korean cinema. The film's creators said that it not only contains aspects of a love story but also of suspense and thriller that would surprise the audience.