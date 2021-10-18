Nikhil announces 3rd film with Sudheer!

Nikhil Siddharth is currently busy with 18 Pages and Karthikeya sequel. Both the films are in the final stages of the shoot. The young hero will soon team up with director Sudheer Varma. The duo will be working together for the third time for this untitled film.

Earlier, Nikhil and Sudheer Varma made films Swamy Ra Ra and Keshava. The current film will be produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

Nikhil announced the project on Twitter saying, "Very Happy to announce on this Auspicious Dussehra Day that My 20th Film Will be with the Prestigious Production House @SVCCofficial @BvsnP. And of course again with my Brother, Buddy and SwamyRaRa Director @sudheerkvarma #Nikhil20 @dvlns #HappyDussehra"

Excited to be teaming up with my dearest friend @actor_Nikhil once again. Happy to be associated with @SVCCofficial for #SVCC32 on the Auspicious Occasion of Dussehra 🙏🏹.



Produced by @BvsnP garu!



Can't wait to share more details soon! pic.twitter.com/uHxjSwrIxr — sudheer varma (@sudheerkvarma) October 15, 2021

