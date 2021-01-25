Nikhil poses with his black Rangerover

More than his films, young hero Nikhil has been making it into the news with his personal life these days. The actor is the first one to get married during the lockdown.

Nikhil tied the knot with the love of his life, Dr. Pallavi Varma last year and their pictures went viral on the internet. Because of the pandemic season, the actor has been spending some quality time with his family and today, Nikhil became the owner of the Range Rover car. Nikhil bought a brand new classy black Range Rover sport autobiography edition car. The 'Kartikeya' actor posed to the picture sporting a black outfit and a Denim coat standing beside the car.

The picture is now grabbing the attention of the audience. On the of work front, Nikhil has recently kick-started the shooting of his upcoming movie '18 pages'.