Nikhil puts a break on silence regarding ‘SPY’

In recent times, Nikhil maintained silence regarding his next outing “Spy”. While Nikhil wanted postponement in the release of his upcoming film “SPY,” his producers were particular about releasing it on the scheduled date of June 29th. Nikhil felt that the pending post-production works may not be wrapped up within the time limit, but the makers finally convinced him.



Actually, Nikhil is happy with the way the post-production formalities are happening for the last few days. He has also completed dubbing work for the movie. The issue between Nikhil and his makers has been sorted out as he agreed to the film’s release on June 29th.

“Quality Lock… Target Lock… Spy Lock… June 29th In Theatres WorldWide #IndiasBestKeptSecret #Netaji #SubhasChandraBose,” posted Nikhil who also shared this action-packed poster where he can be seen alongside idols of Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and a few other freedom fighters.

The makers are able to release the movie on the scheduled date, as they employed some more CGI proficient to complete the works at the earliest, so that they can shift their focus in promoting the movie. “SPY” is being made on a high budget and has done a massive pre-release business. The movie indeed is carrying a positive buzz.