Nikhil Siddhartha And Anupama Parameswaran's 'Karthikeya 2' Will Be Released On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran are now the best on-screen pair as they teamed up for two movies are creating noise on social media with their amazing chemistry. It is all known that, they are all set to entertain the audience with Karthikeya 2 movie. Off late, the makers revealed the release date and also shared a new poster of the movie. It is the sequel of the blockbuster Karthikeya movie!

Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama also shared the release date poster and treated all their fans through Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Nikhil also wrote, "Nannu Andaru Adiga Prashna... Karthikeya-2 Release Eppudu Ani. JULY 22 na Theatres Lo Cinema Vidudala... Date Locked... Here is the Release Date Poster".

Anupama also shared the same release date poster and wrote, "The date is locked to enter the mystical world of Lord Sri Krishna with #Karthikeya2. Bringing you a GRAND BIG SCREEN EXPERIENCE on July 22nd."

Going with the poster, Nikhil aka Karthikeya is seen standing near the mountain. The picturesque location of the poster made it worth watching.

Karthikeya 2 movie is directed by young man Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava will score music for this suspense thriller.

Well, Nikhil and Anupama are also part of another interesting thriller 18 pages. Speaking about this movie, it is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners.