Nisha Aggarwal Celebrates Her Son Ishaan’s 3rd Birthday With Much Joy…

Tollywood beauty Nisha Aggarwal has celebrated her son Ishaan's 3rd birthday with much joy and organized a beautiful party for her little munchkin. Nisha took to her Instagram and dropped the picturesque decorations of the birthday party and also shared the pic of the delicious cake.











This was the first glimpse of the party… The garden area is all decorated with balloons in the blue theme. She wrote, "We had a little celebration as Ishaan turns 3 tomorrow. I can't believe it's been 3 years of pure joy, bliss and happiness."









Little Ishaan is seen cutting the cake along with his mom Nisha…A few kids are seen in the pic and the beautiful decoration has awed us!!! Nisha also penned a heartwarming note alongside this pic, "And he is 3! Already! These 3 years have just flown by! It's been such a wild super fun ride. Thank you so much #IshaanValecha for choosing us ❤️ and making this incredible journey of life so wonderful. #HappyBirthdayIshaan".









Well, Nisha thanked 'Ali' and his team for turning the birthday party into a stylish one with all the cool decorations and themed aura!!! This post a few pics and showcased the beautiful decorations. The garden area was filled with balloons and the arrangements were made going with 'spacious ship' theme. From beautiful flowers to glass candles, everything was perfectly decorated for Ishaan's birthday. Nisha also wrote, "Thank you @partynextdoor.events for the wonderful nautical theme decor and making it so special ❤️ #happybirthdayIshaan"









Here comes the awesome and delicious cake…









Ishaan is seen happily playing with other kids in the water tub…

Kajal Aggarwal also wished her dear Ishaan on his third birthday with all love…









She shared a cute pic of Ishaan and wrote, "Happiest 3rd to the apple of my eye, my little big baby #ishaanvalecha thank you for teaching me what unconditional love means. May grace and blessings always be with you my little #babudu 😘❤️😍 and we always enjoy craziness like we do!"

Well, Kajal Aggarwal's family is all happy as she is going to tie a knot with Gautam Kitchlu on 30th October, 2020. The wedding preparations are full on swing!!! The wedding is a low-key affair as it will be attended by close family members and friends.

Nisha spoke to Hyderabad Times and revealed about the pre-wedding ceremonies. She told, haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on October 29 at home and Sangeet will take place on the wedding date itself.

She also told, "My father has been looking forward to Kajal's wedding day for so long, so it's a special time for all of us. We're also a bit emotional as Kajal will be getting married and leaving home. So at the moment, we're trying to spend as much time as we can with her. But everyone wants a piece of the bride during this time, so I haven't gotten to spend much time with her."

Nisha also spoke about Gautam and said, "Gautam is a great guy and I'm delighted to welcome him into the family. As for their love story, I'll let Kajal be the one to share it with the world."