Nithiin Drops The Youthful Anthem ‘Chusi Nerchukoku’ From ‘Rang De’ Movie

Tollywood's young hero Nithiin is all set for the release of his upcoming movie 'Rang De'… Being a love entertainer, it has Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating a buzz on social media with their digital promotions. Off late, they have dropped the youthful anthem "Chusi Nerchukoku…" on his Twitter page. The lyrical video is all peppy and made all the movie buffs to tap their legs.









Along with sharing the lyrical song, Nithiin also wrote, "The Youth Anthem is here to stay

#ChoosiNerchukoku Lyrical Video Out Now!





A @ThisIsDSP Musical!".

The song is all about how parents compare their children with others… Nithiin vents out his frustration through this song and thus it got easily connected to the audience. This song is crooned by David Simon and has lyrics by Shreemani. Even Devi Sri Prasad's best composition made the song the best party number of the season.

Rang De movie is being directed by Venky Atluri and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. It has Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Vineeth, Satyam Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhas and Gayathri Raguram in other prominent roles.

Next Nithiin will next be busy with the Hindi movie 'Andhadhun's' remake. Andhadhun movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is bankrolled by Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare, Gaurav Nanda, Ashok Vasodia, Kewal Garg and Sanjay Routray under Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, PixMaker Studios and Picture Maker Studios banners. This movie had Radhika Apte and Tabu as the lead actresses while Zakir Hussain and Anil Dhawan played prominent roles in this movie.

Going with the story, it is a murder mystery… Ayushmann essayed the role of Aakash who gets trapped in Simi's (Tabu) plan. He accidentally turns blind after bring drugged by her. He also loses his love and gets stuck in the kidnap plan. Finally, he gets escaped and lands in Europe living his dream of becoming an ace pianist.