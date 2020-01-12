Nithiin promises unlimited fun

After the first glimpse, the makers of 'Bheeshma' have unveiled the teaser on Sunday and it is surely packed with loads of fun.

New-age star Nithiin provides unlimited entertainment in the teaser with his punch dialogues and antics. Besides looking stylish, there is ease in Nithiin's performance and his dialogue delivery, comic timing have improved a lot.

Although, the plot sounds familiar, we have to see how director Venky Kudumula will narrate it in an interesting way.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments said, we have released our teaser which is just a glimpse of our huge entertainer, while director Venky added, "I am thankful to our handsome hero and cute-looking heroine and the technical team for their support in every situation.

And this teaser will entertain you to core and I hope you all will like it." The movie is set to hit the screens in February, 2020.



