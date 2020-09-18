Nithiin to attempt an experiment with Rang De!

Tollywood: Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh play the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film titled Rang De. Interestingly, the film is creating a huge interest in the filmnagar as it comes right after he scored the hit with Bheeshma. Venky Atluri is the director of the movie.



As per the reports in the media, we have come to know that Nithiin is going to attempt an experiment with the film. The movie is in the final leg of the shoot. Already, multiple digital streaming platforms have approached the makers with solid deals.

Now, we are hearing the reports that the film unit is keen on streaming the film on Zee Plex, on pay per view model. Vijay Setupathi's next film is getting streamed on Zee Plex, an initiative of Zee network. The makers will get revenue on pay per view model but not as a whole.

We have to wait a few more days to arrive at clarity on the same