Live
- Will organize protests at borders if attack on minority Hindus in Bangladesh not stopped: Bengal LoP
- Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerard Meets Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy in Delhi
- NASA and ISRO's New NISAR Satellite to Track Changes on Earth's Surface
- Krishi Mela in GKVK 14-17 Nov
- Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for alliance with like-minded parties against DMK for 2026 polls
- Hemant and Kalpana Soren's helicopters blocked on Centre’s orders, alleges JMM
- 35 killed, 43 injured in China car ramming
- Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of favouring big businessmen, ignoring poor farmers in Maharashtra
- Mithun Chakraborty's purse stolen during rally in Jharkhand, repeated announcements made to return
- PM Modi to lay AIIMS Darbhanga foundation stone tomorrow
Just In
Nithiin to lead ‘Balagam’ Venu’s ‘Yellamma;’ Dil Raju confirms
Telugu cinema fans hold Balagam close to their hearts, as it was a rare gem that resonated with audiences across all segments without relying on typical commercial elements.
Telugu cinema fans hold Balagam close to their hearts, as it was a rare gem that resonated with audiences across all segments without relying on typical commercial elements. The film also marked the successful directorial debut of comedian Venu Yeldandi, who won critical acclaim for his heartfelt storytelling.
Following the success of Balagam, Venu is now gearing up for his second directorial venture titled Yellamma. Initially, Dil Raju announced that Nani would headline the film, sparking excitement among fans. However, rumors swirled that Nani had exited the project, reportedly due to differences over the final script. Speculation soon pointed to Nithiin as the next potential lead.
Putting all rumors to rest, Dil Raju officially confirmed today that Nithiin would take on the protagonist role in Yellamma. The announcement was made during the launch of Dil Raju Dreams, a new division of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) dedicated to nurturing fresh talent in the industry.
With Nithiin on board, the makers are now eyeing a Dusshera 2025 release for the film, which is set to begin shooting in February 2025. This means that Nithiin will have a busy year ahead, with three films lined up for release within a span of twelve months, including his highly anticipated projects Robinhood and Thammudu.