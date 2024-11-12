Nithiin to lead ‘Balagam’ Venu’s ‘Yellamma;’ Dil Raju confirms

Telugu cinema fans hold Balagam close to their hearts, as it was a rare gem that resonated with audiences across all segments without relying on typical commercial elements. The film also marked the successful directorial debut of comedian Venu Yeldandi, who won critical acclaim for his heartfelt storytelling.

Following the success of Balagam, Venu is now gearing up for his second directorial venture titled Yellamma. Initially, Dil Raju announced that Nani would headline the film, sparking excitement among fans. However, rumors swirled that Nani had exited the project, reportedly due to differences over the final script. Speculation soon pointed to Nithiin as the next potential lead.

Putting all rumors to rest, Dil Raju officially confirmed today that Nithiin would take on the protagonist role in Yellamma. The announcement was made during the launch of Dil Raju Dreams, a new division of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) dedicated to nurturing fresh talent in the industry.

With Nithiin on board, the makers are now eyeing a Dusshera 2025 release for the film, which is set to begin shooting in February 2025. This means that Nithiin will have a busy year ahead, with three films lined up for release within a span of twelve months, including his highly anticipated projects Robinhood and Thammudu.