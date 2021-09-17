Nithiin's Maestro Movie Twitter Review

Maestro Movie Twitter Review: After a long wait, Nithiin's Maestro is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17 at 12 am. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh will portray Tabu and Radhika Apte's roles, respectively, in the Telugu version.