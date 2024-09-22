Live
Just In
Nithiin’s ‘Robinhood’ kicks off shooting in Australia
The shooting schedule for Nithiin's highly anticipated action and heist comedy Robinhood has commenced in Melbourne, Australia.
The shooting schedule for Nithiin's highly anticipated action and heist comedy Robinhood has commenced in Melbourne, Australia. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Sreeleela as the female lead. The team began the schedule with a vibrant duet featuring the lead pair, set against the scenic backdrop of Melbourne.
The song, composed by GV Prakash with lyrics by Krishnakanth, is being choreographed by Sekhar Master. The sparkling chemistry between Nithiin and Sreeleela promises to be a major highlight of the track.
In addition to the song, the schedule includes key scenes involving Brahmaji and Vennela Kishore. The film also features veteran actor Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad in a pivotal role.
Robinhood, known for its high production values, is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. The film boasts Sai Sriram’s cinematography, GV Prakash’s music, Koti’s editing, and Raam Kumar’s art direction. The film is set to release on December 20th, just in time for Christmas.