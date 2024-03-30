Nithiin’s stylish avatar as ‘Robinhood’ unveiled

Celebrated actor Nithiin, known for his versatile performances, is gearing up to dazzle audiences once again as "Robinhood" in his upcoming release helmed by Venky Kudumula, the director behind the blockbuster "Bheeshma." The teaser of this humorous action-adventure, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, introduces Nithiin's character in a unique and captivating manner, portraying him as a charismatic robber.





Coinciding with Nithiin's birthday today, the makers have unveiled a brand-new poster, showcasing the actor in a trendy and suave avatar. In the poster, Nithiin exudes unmatched swag and style as he appears engrossed in a conversation on a Bluetooth device, walking with confidence. Sporting black shades and a sleek watch, Nithiin's attire bears the name "Agent RH" (Robinhood), adding intrigue to his character. The actor's fans are in for a treat with this delightful surprise.



Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, "Robinhood" boasts a stellar ensemble of technicians, ensuring top-notch quality in every aspect of filmmaking. National Award winner GV Prakash Kumar lends his musical prowess to the movie, crafting a captivating score that adds to the film's appeal. Sai Sriram's cinematography, coupled with Prawin Pudi's editing and Raam Kumar's art direction, promises a visually stunning cinematic experience.

Joining Nithiin in this exciting venture are veteran actors Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore, who are set to essay important roles, adding depth and richness to the narrative.

With anticipation building up for "Robinhood," fans eagerly await the unveiling of more details about this highly anticipated film, set to charm audiences with its blend of humor, action, and style.