No clarity on 'Karthikeya 2' female lead

Tollywood: Young hero Nikhil whose recent outing 'Arjun Suravaram' ended up as a disaster the box office has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie 'Karthikeya 2'.

The title itself is suggesting that the movie is going to be the much-awaited sequel of his superhit film Karthikeya. Released in 2014, Chandoo Mondeti who will lead the megaphone for the Karthikeya movie is helming the sequel as well. The expectations for this movie are high. The makers wanted to come up with the sequel before the lockdown. The pandemic has changed their plans and now they are going to get busy with the shooting schedules very soon. The shooting of the movie is going to take place in Gujarat. Swati who played the female lead in Kartikeya is now happily married and staying away from movies. So, rumors are coming out that Anupama Parameswaran is going to play the female lead in Karthikeya 2 and Swati is going to play a crucial role in the film. However, the movie unit is yet to give a clarity on this.

Rumors are also coming out that Priyanka Arul Mohan is likely to romance Nikhil in the film. However, we have to wait for a few more days to get the official announcement.