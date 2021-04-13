No digital release for 'Vakeel Saab' anytime soon

Tollywood: Power star Pawan Kalyan finally marked his come back with the much-awaited Telugu remake of Hindi super hit film Pink. Titled as 'Vakeel Saab', Venu Sri Ram helmed this project with Shruti Hassan as the female lead.

The director made necessary changes in the script to match with the Telugu nativity and the fans have been praising him for showcasing Pawan Kalyan in a power-packed role after a long time. Despite getting a thunderous start in terms of collections, the numbers faced a downfall from the fourth day. As expected after the weekend, the collections have been facing a huge downfall. On this note, rumors came out that the movie is going to get premiered on the OTT platforms very soon. Amazon Prime video and Zee5 acquired the digital rights of the film and sources claimed that the movie will start streaming from May. But the makers took social media to announce that the movie is not going to get streamed on any digital platform any time soon making the only way to watch the film is to go to the theatres.

Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya, Prakash Raj, etc are played crucial roles in this movie. Dil Raju in association with Shirish bankrolled the project. SS Thaman composed tunes for the film.