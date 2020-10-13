No sign of new film with Rajamouli from Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli want to team up for a film for a long time now. Rajamouli has confirmed that his next film is with Mahesh Babu for the Durga Arts production house. After wrapping up RRR, Rajamouli will do a film with Mahesh Babu. On the occasion of Rajamouli's birthday today, everyone thought that Mahesh Babu would confirm his next film with the director. Unexpectedly, Mahesh just posted birthday wishes but did not talk anything about the movie.

"Wishing @ssrajamouli garu a very happy birthday. May you continue to set the bar higher with your films!! Great health and happiness always!" posted Mahesh Babu on his Twitter profile.

Most likely, if the film is happening for real, the announcement might come up as soon as Rajamouli wraps up RRR.