No Vacancy for Acharya?

The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva. Ramcharan who is bankrolling this project is also playing a crucial role in this film. The final leg of shooting is currently going on.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film but as most of the biggies have already locked their release dates, it seems like 'Acharya doesn't have so many options Rajamouli's RRR is set to hit the theatres in Dussehra this year and KGF 2 and Pushpa have opted a grand Christmas release.

A bunch of films is getting ready for the Sankranthi season next year. We have to wait and see which season will megastar pick for Acharya release has now become a hot topic.

