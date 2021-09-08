No wild card entry in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5?

Wild card entry in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The much-awaited season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss finally got started recently and 19 contestants went into the Bigg Boss house this time. Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss season 5 has more number of contestants.

As expected, the housemates have started fighting with each other from day one. Now, an interesting update about Bigg Boss 5 is doing rounds on the Internet. According to the buzz, the makers do not have any plans of bringing any wild card entry in the Bigg Boss house this time. We already have 19 contestants in the Bigg Boss house. So, even if the makers try to get more contestants as wild card entries, there should be multiple episodes with double eliminations which might receive lukewarm response from the viewers.

So, the makers have decided to think about wild card entries depending on the TRP ratings. If the ratings are good enough, then we can expect that there will be no wild card entries in this season.