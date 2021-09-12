No worry for Venkatesh and Nagarjuna fans

Among the senior heroes, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna are currently in a comfortable state. While Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna kept their fans in a confusion mode about their next releases, Venky and Nag are happy and comfortable with their shoots.

Coming to King Nagarjuna, his recent outing 'Manmadhudu 2' ended up as a disaster at the box office. He recently came up with an action entertainer 'Wild Dog' which received a lukewarm response at the box office but did decently well on the OTT platforms.

Though the actor has a couple of projects in his pipeline, he is busy shooting and is yet to react to wrap up these projects. He is currently working on The Ghost and Bangarraju.

On the other hand, Venkatesh Daggubati has been staying away from theatrical releases lately. His recent outing Narappa recently got released directly on the OTT platforms now. Drushyam 2 will also release on Disney+ Hotstar.