  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

No worry for Venkatesh and Nagarjuna fans

Venkatesh and Nagarjuna
x

 Venkatesh and Nagarjuna

Highlights

Among the senior heroes, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna are currently in a comfortable state. While Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna kept their fans in a confusion mode about their next releases, Venky and Nag are happy and comfortable with their shoots.

Among the senior heroes, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna are currently in a comfortable state. While Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna kept their fans in a confusion mode about their next releases, Venky and Nag are happy and comfortable with their shoots.

Coming to King Nagarjuna, his recent outing 'Manmadhudu 2' ended up as a disaster at the box office. He recently came up with an action entertainer 'Wild Dog' which received a lukewarm response at the box office but did decently well on the OTT platforms.

Though the actor has a couple of projects in his pipeline, he is busy shooting and is yet to react to wrap up these projects. He is currently working on The Ghost and Bangarraju.

On the other hand, Venkatesh Daggubati has been staying away from theatrical releases lately. His recent outing Narappa recently got released directly on the OTT platforms now. Drushyam 2 will also release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X