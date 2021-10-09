Nora Fatehi roped in for Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are currently working together on an interesting film Pushpa. The film will release in two parts. The first part of the film will have a grand release on 17th December. Meanwhile, the makers are busy with the shoot. We hear that Nora Fatehi is also a part of the film.

Although the makers did not confirm it yet, we came to know that Nora Fatehi will be doing the special item song in the movie. The film unit is reportedly paying 2 Cr for the actress for a four-minute appearance in this film.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the film's female lead in Pushpa. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film.

More details about the project will be out soon.