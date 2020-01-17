Nothing special from Thaman in Disco Raja

Hero Ravi Teja who has been struggling with back to back debacles is all set to come up with his upcoming movie 'Disco Raja' featuring Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh as the heroines.

'Ekadiki Pothavu Chinnavada' fame VI Anand is helming this project. Kollywood hero Bobby Simha, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore, Sathya etc are playing vital roles in this movie. The teasers of the film have showcased Ravi Teja in a mass and stylish look and impressed the audience. Today, the makers have unveiled the lyrical video of the first song from the film, 'Rum Pum Bum'. Though Thaman's music felt regular and boring, the voices of Bappi Lahari and Sri Krishna are enjoyable. Especially, Ravi Teja crooned for the single which made it even more impressive.









Rajini Talluri, under SRT Movies banner, is bankrolling this project. The movie will get released on 24th January this year.