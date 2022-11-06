NS 24: Naga Shourya's New Movie Gets Launched Today With An Official Pooja Ceremony

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Naga Shourya announced his new movie a couple of days ago and also dropped the announcement poster on social media. Today, the makers officially launched the movie organising a pooja ceremony. Along with Naga Shourya, even the makers and special guest VV Vinayak was also present at the event.



The makers shared a few pics from the pooja event on social media and shared the great news with the fans of Naga Shourya…Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote, "#NS24 has been officially launched Today with a formal Pooja Ceremony #VVVinayak 1st shot #KishoreTirumala @AbhishekOfficl #Samba #SantoshKuma starring @IamNagashaurya @Arunachalam_SS @Jharrisjayaraj @vetrivisuals @vaishnavi_films #SrinivasaRao #VijayKumar #AshokKumar".

The first shot is clapped by star director VV Vinayak and the camera is switched on by Abhishek Agarwal. Even the group is also seen in the post.

Going with details of this movie, the story, screenplay and direction is being done by SS Arunachalam. The movie will be produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the Vaishnavi Films banner. Yesterday the makers announced that the star music director Harris Jayraj is tuning the songs for this movie.

Naga Shourya will be next seen in Police Vari Hecharika, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai movies.