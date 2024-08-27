Live
Just In
NTR’s ‘Devara’ new poster revealed: Double look, double intensity
With just a month left before its highly anticipated release, the makers of NTR's pan-India action drama, Devara, have unveiled an intriguing new poster titled "The Faces of Fear." Released on social media this morning, the poster showcases NTR in striking dual roles, heightening excitement for the film directed by Koratala Siva.
The poster features NTR in two distinct avatars. In the foreground, he appears aged with curly hair and a subtle, enigmatic smile. In contrast, the younger NTR in the background sports a sharp, intense look with a neatly styled short haircut. The only common element between the two looks is a visible earring, suggesting a connection between the father and son roles he will portray.
The announcement accompanying the poster promises an unforgettable cinematic experience, stating, "In a month, his arrival will stir up the world with an unmissable big screen experience. Let’s experience his Majestic Madness in theaters on September 27th."
Devara also stars Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, adding to the film's star power. The project, a two-part franchise, is being produced by NTR’s elder brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram alongside senior distributor Mikkilineni Sudhakar. The music for this highly anticipated film is composed by Kollywood sensation Anirudh Ravichander.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, with the new poster only adding to the growing buzz surrounding this action-packed drama.