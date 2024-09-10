NTR’s ‘Devara’ trailer: A spectacular visual treat with blockbuster vibes

The much-awaited Devara, starring NTR and directed by the visionary Koratala Siva, is set to take audiences by storm. Touted as a global cinematic spectacle, Devara is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and produced under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K. The technical brilliance of the movie is helmed by an exceptional crew, with Sreekar Prasad as the editor, R. Rathnavelu as the cinematographer, and Sabu Cyril as the production designer. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan plays a pivotal role.

At a grand launch event in Mumbai, the makers unveiled the epic trailer for Devara, creating a massive buzz among fans and trade circles. Bollywood producer Karan Johar and Anil Thadani were present alongside the entire cast and crew to mark the occasion. The 2-minute and 35-second trailer teases a visually captivating and action-packed narrative, brimming with the mass elements that fans expect from an NTR film.

The trailer begins with Prakash Raj’s powerful voiceover, setting the stage in a coastal village plagued by a merciless gang, led by the villainous Bhaira, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. The gang wreaks havoc by looting ships and spilling blood, but the village’s savior arrives in the form of Devara, played by NTR. His powerful screen presence, fierce dialogue delivery, and intense action sequences leave an indelible impact on viewers.

NTR’s dual role, as both the fearless Devara and a character filled with fear, adds depth to the narrative, increasing audience curiosity. Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Bhaira as the menacing antagonist also promises an epic showdown between the two stars. The trailer offers glimpses of other cast members, including Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Ajay, and Getup Srinu, adding to the ensemble’s strength.

Janhvi Kapoor, playing Thangam, impresses with her portrayal of a village girl, and her chemistry with NTR is one of the trailer’s highlights. The background score by Anirudh Ravichander is electrifying, raising the stakes and setting the tone for the movie’s action-packed sequences. Particularly, the final shot of NTR riding a shark has taken the excitement to new heights.

With stunning visuals, grand production values, and a captivating storyline, Devara promises to be a treat for fans and action lovers alike. The film is set to release globally on September 27th in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.