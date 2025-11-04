Nuveksha spices up in stunning saree look

Actress Nuveksha, who was last seen in Roti Kapda Romance alongside Harsha Narra, hasn’t yet scored a major hit. While the film didn’t make much noise at the box office, her latest photos have certainly turned heads and sparked fresh interest in her career.

In the pictures, Nuveksha looks effortlessly graceful in a black saree adorned with delicate golden sequin stripes, paired with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorised minimally with gold bangles and dangly earrings, completing the look with loose hair and a tiny bindi. The overall vibe—soft yet confident—has left fans praising her poise and beauty.

Social media is abuzz with comments suggesting that Nuveksha deserves more attention and bigger opportunities. Many believe she has the charm and screen presence to carry a film on her own if given the right role.

Though 2025 hasn’t seen any releases from her, it might just be the calm before the storm. With talent, elegance, and growing popularity on her side, industry watchers feel 2026 could be Nuveksha’s breakthrough year—the one where she finally claims her place in the spotlight.