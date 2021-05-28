Offers dried up for Anu Emmanuel?

Anu Emmanuel is one of the few heroines who got the rare opportunity to start her career with star hero movies. In the initial days of her career, Anu Emmanuel shared the screen space with stars like Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan.



Despite starring in high-budget movies, the actress has failed to impress the audience and has now become one of the struggling heroines in the industry. Even her recent outing 'Sailaja Reddy Alludu' starring Naga Chaitanya ended as a dud at the box office and the craze for this Malayalam beauty started to fade. She recently played the second fiddle in Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas's 'Alludu Adhurs' movie which also ended up as a disaster at the box office. Anu Emmanuel is now playing the female lead in Allu Sirish's upcoming movie. Tentatively titled #Sirish6, Anu Emmanuel is playing the female lead in the movie and the makers have recently released the pre-look poster which showcased both Anu Emmanuel and Sirish in a romantic pose.



On the other hand, the fans have been commenting that the actress who romanced stylish star Allu Arjun is now testing her luck with his brother Allu Sirish who is also waiting to score a blockbuster.

