Official Announcement: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Set to Get Engaged Tomorrow

Rumors have been circulating for several days about a possible relationship between Mega Prince Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripati. Neither the actor nor the actress have addressed these rumors, leaving fans confused and curious.

Adding to the speculation, Naga Babu recently mentioned that Varun would soon be tying the knot, without revealing the identity of the bride. However, it has now been confirmed that Varun Tej and Lavanya will be getting engaged tomorrow. This delightful news is sure to bring a smile to the faces of mega fans. It is worth noting that Varun Tej and Lavanya have previously shared the screen in the films Mister and Anthariksham 9000 KMPH.

The wedding date will be announced in due course. As for their professional commitments, Varun Tej is currently occupied with Gandeevadhari Arjuna and is also preparing for his Bollywood debut in a film directed by Praveen Sattaru and Shakti Pratap Singh, respectively. Meanwhile, Lavanya was last seen in the highly acclaimed ZEE5 web series Puli Meka, which received an overwhelming response from the audience.