Official: Love Story beats Jathi Rathnalu

Love Story is one of the new Telugu films that is performing well at the box office. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi played the lead roles in the film. Sekhar Kammula is the film's director. The film has come out well and it performed well at the box office on the first weekend.

The movie also filled big hopes in many producers and distributors, especially in the USA box office. The film also lived up to the expectations. Interestingly, the film collected more than one million dollar rupees in the USA. This is the second Telugu film to achieve this feat in 2021. The film has finally emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, crossing the official numbers of Jathi Rathnalu.

