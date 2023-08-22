Official: Mallidi Vassishta to direct 'Mega157'

The long-anticipated revelation about Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, produced by UV Creations, has now been officially unveiled. Makers of the film announced through its social media handles that Mallidi Vassishta will be steering this project. The conceptual poster provides a glimpse into the movie’s theme, thoughtfully arranging all five elemental forces around the star.

















Audiences hold great expectations for this socio-fantasy drama, heightening the anticipation even further. As it is written and directed by Vassishta, there is clarification that it's an original story and not a remake. Hope fans are quite happy with this news.