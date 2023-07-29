Live
Official: Ram to lock horns with Sanjay Dutt
Ustaad Ram Pothineni and sensational director Puri Jagannadh joined forces once again for the sequel of “iSmart Shankar” titled “Double iSmart,”. The movie went on floors a few days back in Mumbai. The makers filmed a breathtaking action sequence.
The makers announced a big update today. Bollywood star actor Sanjay Dutt is playing a full-length role in “Double iSmart.” The actor joined the shoot in the very first schedule. The makers also dropped Sanjay Dutt’s first look poster. Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, Sanjay Dutt looks ultra stylish in this poster.
He sported a suit with earrings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. Sanjay Dutt looks fierce, smoking a cigar though all guns are pointed towards him. It will be exciting for fans and movie buffs to watch Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt together.
“Double iSmart” will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024. The movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects.