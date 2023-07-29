  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Official: Ram to lock horns with Sanjay Dutt

Official: Ram to lock horns with Sanjay Dutt
x
Highlights

Ustaad Ram Pothineni and sensational director Puri Jagannadh joined forces once again for the sequel of “iSmart Shankar” titled “Double iSmart,”. The...

Ustaad Ram Pothineni and sensational director Puri Jagannadh joined forces once again for the sequel of “iSmart Shankar” titled “Double iSmart,”. The movie went on floors a few days back in Mumbai. The makers filmed a breathtaking action sequence.



The makers announced a big update today. Bollywood star actor Sanjay Dutt is playing a full-length role in “Double iSmart.” The actor joined the shoot in the very first schedule. The makers also dropped Sanjay Dutt’s first look poster. Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, Sanjay Dutt looks ultra stylish in this poster.

He sported a suit with earrings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. Sanjay Dutt looks fierce, smoking a cigar though all guns are pointed towards him. It will be exciting for fans and movie buffs to watch Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt together.



“Double iSmart” will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024. The movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad