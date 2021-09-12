Official: RRR release postponed

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film RRR. It is one of the prestigious films in Telugu right now. Rajamouli is the film's director. DVV Danayya is the film's producer. The film was initially confirmed for a release in October 2021 but a postponement is on cards now.

As per the official confirmation, the film is not releasing in October now. The makers officially confirmed that the film will not release anytime soon.

In an official statement, team RRR stated, "Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October'21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running."

More details about the film will be out soon.