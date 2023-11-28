Official: Vishwak’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ gets postponed; here is the new release date

Mass ka Das Vishwak Sen has created a niche and great fanbase for himself with entertaining and varied films in Telugu Cinema. He has joined hands with writer-director Krishna Chaitanya and popular production house, Sithara Entertainments for his next, “Gangs of Godavari.”

The team has been gaining traction and increasing buzz for the film, from the date announcement. The first look posters and updates on NTR birthday, the viral hit melodious song, Suttamla Soosi, have created expectations in public about the film.

Popular actress, Neha Sshetty is playing the female lead in the film. Well-known & very talented actress, Anjali is playing an important role in this saga that narrates the story of a man who rises from rags to riches in a very dark world. His gritty journey has political implications too and the makers have hinted about them in the updates released, before.

Vishwak Sen will be seen a very gray character and actor is highly confident, excited to show the film, Gangs of Godavari to Telugu audiences. Makers have decided to release the film, grandly worldwide on 8th March, 2024.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film and already Suttamla Soosi is going viral from his compositions for the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema. Venkat Upputuri and Innamuri Gopi Chand are co-producing it. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

Anith Madhadi is handling cinematography while Gandhi Nadikudikar is handling Production design. Navin Nooli is editing the film.











