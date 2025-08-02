‘OG’ first single ‘Firestorm’ takes social media by storm

Live
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s fans were in for an unexpected treat as the first single from the highly anticipated film OG, titled “Firestorm”, released earlier than scheduled. Originally set for a 6 PM launch, the song was officially dropped ahead of time following a leak on Snapchat.
“Firestorm” delivers a high-voltage mix of English, Telugu, and Japanese lyrics, penned by an eclectic team including Raja Kumari, Vishwa, Srinivasa Mouli, and Adviteeya Vojjala. The electrifying vocals by Simbu, Thaman, Nazeeruddin, Bharathraj, Deepak Blue, and Raja Kumari add a pulsating energy that has already taken social media by storm.
Director Sujeeth once again impresses with his stylish execution, crafting a visually rich lyrical video that blends cutting-edge graphics with striking glimpses of the film. Pawan Kalyan dominates the screen, oozing charisma and trademark swagger, igniting excitement among fans.
Produced by DVV Danayya, OG is being made on a grand scale, with top-tier production values evident in every frame. The buzz is now whether “Firestorm” will match or even outdo the popularity of chartbusters like “Hukum” from Jailer or “Fear Song” from Devara.
With this surprise drop, the makers have successfully turned a leak into a celebration. Pawan Kalyan’s fans now have more reason than ever to rally behind OG, which continues to promise a mass entertainer of epic proportions.