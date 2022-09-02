Oke Oka Jeevitham Trailer: An Interesting Sci-Fi Thriller That Rewinds Our Memories

Tollywood's ace actor Sharwanand always picks a unique project and surprises all his fans and the audience with a complete new script! This time too, he opted to go with an interesting and intriguing time travel concept and is all set to entertain with his upcoming movie 'Oke Oka Jeevitham'… As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased us a glimpse of the plot leaving us await to hit the theatres.



The young music director Anirudh Ravichander launched the trailer on social media and the lead actors Sharwanand, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi shared the trailer on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Going with the trailer, it introduces the three lead characters Sharwanand, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore along with the scientist Nasser. Well, Sharwa who aims to be a pop star stops himself due to fear of losing his mother who passed away in his childhood! On the other hand, people call Vennela Kishore a broker instead of his doling out his name and that's why he wants to grow heights in his career. Finally, Priyadarshi aims to marry a nice girl and will be in search of his bride. So, they finally meet Nasser and he roles them back to their childhood with his time machine. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will Sharwa protect his mother travelling decades back to his childhood!

Oke Oka Jeevitham movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Shree Karthick and is produced by SP Prakash Babu and SP Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Ritu Varma will be seen as the lead actress and even Amala Akkineni will also be part of this interesting project. Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are also roped in to play important roles in this movie. The title of this movie is picked from Manchu Manoj's song from Mr. Nookayya (2012) film. Even Nassar, Jayaditya Kang and Ravi Raghavendra are also part of this movie. Another interesting point about this movie is, Amala Akkineni will make her come back to the Tamil movie after 30 long years as it is being made in Kollywood too with the tile Kanam.

Oke Oka Jeevitham movie will hit the theatres on 9th September, 2022!