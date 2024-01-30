On-set leaks turns troublesome for ‘Pushpa 2’ makers

The anticipation surrounding “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is palpable among cinema enthusiasts, as the film, featuring the acclaimed Allu Arjun and helmed by the adept Sukumar, holds promise as a potential game-changer in Tollywood. Rashmika Mandanna joins the cast as Allu Arjun's love interest, adding to the excitement.

Despite the production team's vigilant efforts to maintain confidentiality on set, some on-set stills from Pushpa 2 have unfortunately surfaced online, a recurring issue that has previously perturbed director Sukumar. Regrettably, recent leaks featuring Allu Arjun have caused a viral frenzy, leaving the team discontent despite their attempts to mitigate such occurrences.

Scheduled for a pan-Indian release on August 15, 2024, Pushpa 2 boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jagadish, and Ajay. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises to be elevated by the musical brilliance of Devi Sri Prasad.

As excitement builds for Pushpa 2: The Rule, fans eagerly anticipate experiencing the cinematic marvel crafted by the talented team behind the movie, hoping for a groundbreaking addition to the Tollywood landscape.